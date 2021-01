Teresa Lawrence runs not just one, but two named Delta

METAIRIE, La – Checking in and checking on a client is what you do.

That’s when you’re the CEO of your own universe.

Teresa Lawrence runs not just one, but two Louisiana companies.

Both named Delta.

Both take care of people and paperwork for other companies.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Teresa Lawrence is so good at what she does, she’s been inducted into the hall of fame that recognizes the best businesswoman in the world.