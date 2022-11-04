NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– WGNO’s Kenny Lopez went on down to the Audubon Zoo with the cast of Broadway’s hit musical, “The Lion King.”

Several cast members from the show visited the Zoo at their African exhibit to interact with some of the animals they play on stage like the lions. Audubon Zoo staff set up several enrichment programs for the animals, while the cast of “The Lion King” watched and learned about these majestic animals.

“The Lion King” is showing at the Saenger Theatre now through November 13th.