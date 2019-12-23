Watch: The damaged Carnival Glory leaves port Monday Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: The damaged cruise ship is set to leave port at 10 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS-- The Carnival cruise ship "Glory remains docked at the Port of New Orleans 6 hours after its scheduled midnight departure time for a Caribbean cruise.

The ship was damaged on Friday when it collided with the Carnival cruse ship "Legend" while trying to dock at the Mexican port of Cozumel.

Passengers on the "Glory" tell WGNO that they were expecting to set sail at midnight, but as of 6:00 a.m. had not left the port and had not been given an updated departure time.

Workers could still be seen trying to repair damage done to the ship early Monday Morning.

The "Glory" sustained visible damage in Friday's collision and the company says that 6 guests were treated on board for minor injuries sustained during the incident.

Carnival says that the collision did not affect the seaworthiness of either ship.

No word on when the "Glory" will set sail or why its midnight departure had been delayed have been given.