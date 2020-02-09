The car that was featured in Best Picture ‘Green Book’ is a car star!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- This 1963 Ford Galaxie 500 car was featured in several scenes in the "Best Picture" Oscar winner, "Green Book."

We show off the car and talk to the car's owner about it being used in "Green Book."

Rick Vega's proud of his 1963 Ford Galaxie 500.

"I've been chasing this car for 40 years. I had a 1963 Galaxie when I was 17, so this car is very special to me. Every car has a story," Vega said.

This car's story includes being featured in the background in the "Best Picture" Oscar winner, "Green Book."

Rick's classic cars are a part of Picture Cars which rent cars out for movies. "Green Book" producers picked his '63 Galaxie.

"This car was used 13 times in the movie," he said.

The Saenger, The Roosevelt, and The Orpheum theater were just a few of the spots where this classic car was shot.

This car has many wonderful features that you don't see on cars anymore.

"The 1960's have the coolest cars I believe," Vega said.

Sure looks like a car star!

"Well it was just really neat being a part of history and to be involved with movie magic," he said.

Andy Griffith also had a 1963 Ford Galaxie and the Galaxie was the police cars used in Dallas when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.