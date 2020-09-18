The Blood Center is asking the community to donate blood after Hurricane Sally

Sugin Quang donates at a blood drive hosted by the Richard Nixon Presidential Library to help meet the urgent demand for donations amid the coronavirus outbreak across the United States in Yorba Linda, Calif., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

NEW ORLEANS – Hurricane Sally has suspended blood collections along Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Blood Center is the primary supplier of blood and blood components throughout this area and strongly urges all citizens to give as regional blood supplies could fall to dangerously low levels.

“The community need to roll up their sleeves and give now,” says Dr. Tim Peterson, Medical Director for The Blood Center. “We need to ensure blood and blood components are available for patient care during the aftermath of this storm. With the support of the public we can avert potential threats to patient care based on inadequate inventory levels that could occur due to low donor turnout.”

“This marks the third consecutive week we’ve ceased operations and it’s a strong reminder that the need for blood is constant. Collections halted first based on the path of Hurricane Marco and immediately thereafter due to Hurricane Laura. With Hurricane Sally initially predicted to make landfall in Southeast Louisiana we had to once again shut down operations for the welfare and safety of our staff, although we have precariously low supplies of all blood types. Couple that with concerns of COVID-19 nationally, and it really rests on the shoulders of donors in our own community to give the gift of life today,” says Billy Weales, President of The Blood Center.

All blood donations are screened for COVID-19 Antibodies and results are shared with donors 3-5 days after their donation.

The Blood Center is operating six donor centers currently due to COVID across Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi.

onors can call (800) 86-BLOOD or visit TheBloodCenter.org for center locations and hours.

Due to COVID concerns

All donation facilities are sanitized regularly and following all FDA and CDC guidelines

Donors need to schedule their appointment at TheBloodCenter.org. Arrive as close to your scheduled appointment time as possible, eat a good meal before donating and visit TheBloodCenter.org the day of their donation to begin the registration screening in advance of their donation to accelerate the donation process.

Donors need to wear a mask, by in good health, a 110 lbs and 17 years of age (or 16 with a parent’s consent)

The Blood Center is a non-profit community service organization dedicated to providing blood and blood components to patients throughout Southern Louisiana and Southern Mississippi.

For more information on blood donation, please call (800) 86-BLOOD or visit TheBloodCenter.org. Find The Blood Center on social media at @TheBloodCenter.