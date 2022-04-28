THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) – Every day, in downtown Thibodaux, there’s no doubt who the heroes are here.

They are the men and women of the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says, just ask Jason Derouen.

He’s the Cajun Ninja.

Jason has a story to tell.

He says, “I was out of town, I had someone house sitting, they lit a pan of grease, let it go unattended, got out of control, lit patio on fire, flames almost hit a gas line in the attic.”

Bill Wood asks, “without the Thibodaux VolunteerFire Department?”

Jason Derouen says, “my family and I would be homeless.”

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department has been battling blazes since the 1800s.

Now, it’s the biggest volunteer fire department in any city, in all of America.

With no paid positions.

Nobody gets a paycheck.

Everybody gives everything when there’s a fire or rescue call.

At Spahr’s Seafood, everything on the menu is served with a side dish of gratitude.

They salute their firefighters and speak of them with honor.

Anh Tran of Spahr’s Seafood says, “we love them, they’re just an amazing bunch, they do for us, do for the community, volunteer their time and they don’t get paid for this.”

You can count close to 500 of them.

From Main Street to your street, you can count on them.

That’s anytime, anybody calls.

Thibodaux’s Kerry Thibodaux says, “they volunteer their time and they risk their lives for the community and what more can you ask for.”

The firefighters host the Firemen’s Fair to raise money.

You’re invited to join them.

It’s from April 28 through May 1.

WGNO News On the Road will be LIVE at the Firemen’s Fair Thursday, April 28 at 5 pm and 6 pm.

