What a cold Valentine’s Day today and even colder forecast for Lundi Gras into Mardi Gras!

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for Washington, St. Tammany, and St. James Parishes. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for Pearl River County plus St. Tammany, St. John, and St. Charles Parishes, along with portions of Lafourche and Terrebone Parishes.

A Winter Storm Warning is issued whenever ice accumulations of 0.25 inches or higher become possible, causing dangerous travel conditions with possible power outages.

If your location has been included in the warning criteria, sleet and freezing rain are area-wide concerns, meaning driving conditions will be dangerous, and ice collecting on trees or power lines could lead to outages. Right now, ice totals look to be between about 1/4 of an inch to 1/2 of an inch in Baton Rouge, Kentwood, Ponchatoula, Gramercy, and Poplarville.