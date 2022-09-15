NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Urban League of Louisiana wants to make sure you know about The Big Health Event on Saturday.

“It is so important for the entire community to come to ‘The Big Health Event,” said Judy Morse, President and CEO of Urban League of Louisiana. “Our health and wellness must be a top priority, especially in our communities of color.”

The Big Health Event will provide free health screenings, healthy culinary demonstrations, a movement zone with personal trainers, yoga, Zumba, and even a children’s zone with STEM activities.

“We have to train our kids from the neck up, instead of from the neck down. At this event we will have a series of over 20 STEM interactions, chemistry, virtual reality, biology, and each kid can make their own model lung,” Lawrence Jackson with STEM said.

It is concerning for the Urban League of Louisiana that Louisiana ranks at the bottom of all states for health and wellness.

“This event is important because those in the African-American community are affected by high blood pressure, diabetes, and overall cardiovascular disease,” Dr. Denrick Cooper with Ochsner Health told WGNO’s Kenny Lopez.

“Too many African-Americans contract serious diseases, from preventable and treatable diseases due to a lack of information, access and affordability of quality health care,” Morse said. “So our communities are stronger, our families are stronger, and ultimately our state is stronger.”

The Big Health Event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 17) at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Register now by clicking here.

