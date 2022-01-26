Photos from 75 bakeries will pop off the page and onto your plate

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A question is cooking.

Out of the mind and mouth of Matt Haines. He’s a New Orleans freelance writer.

Matt’s curiosity takes him on assignment.

And asking questions all around town.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood finds Matt Haines asking all those questions at bakeries.

One of them is Bittersweet Confections on Magazine Street.

Matt’s on a quest.

He’s got an appetite, all right.

For anything and everything when it comes to a king cake.

That’s why Matt Haines sat down at his laptop to go where no sugar-inspired investigative reporter dared to go before.

He wrote a book.

The book.

With pictures from 75 bakeries.

It’s The Big Book of King Cake.

It’s not a cookbook.

But an open book.

When you open it up, prepare for every picture to pop.

From the page, right onto your plate.

