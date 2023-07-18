NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— You may recognize a world renowned Bourbon Street hotel on an upcoming episode of TV’s hit reality dating show, “The Bachelorette.”

The Royal Sonesta New Orleans is a proud participant in an upcoming episode of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,”where the newest Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, and her men will call the resort home for the week. This episode of “The Bachelorette” will air Monday, July 24th 2023 , at 8/7c, on ABC and be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Back in April, Charity Lawson filmed a date in New Orleans during the Crescent City Classic race. On the one-on-one date she was treated to Drago’s Oysters, and the sights and sounds of The Big Easy.

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University and stole America’s heart on season 27 of “The Bachelor.” With her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile, Lawson solidified Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love by taking risks and supporting those around her.