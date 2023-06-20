NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — TV’s “The Bachelorette” Charity Lawson’s journey to find love is about to premiere on Monday, June 26th on WGNO-TV, and she made a stop in New Orleans for a date!

This year’s Crescent City Classic 10K race in New Orleans had a very special runner: The Bachelorette‘s Charity Lawson.

“6.2. miles sounds intimidating, but with the right person we will be able to cross the finish line,” the 27-year-old tells WGNO.

This weekend, the Georgia native was in New Orleans running a race — The Crescent City Classic on a date with one of her eligible bachelors, and this date is making her heart really race.

“This is something we both challenged ourselves to do. We’ve never done a race before, that’s another first for the both of us,” she said.

Not only is she falling in love on the show, but she’s falling for New Orleans.

“New Orleans brings out the best in everyone. We will be making some friends along the way,” she said.

While she has the power of the flower, who will get her final rose?

“To find love, and I am being very intentional on this journey,” she said.

The new season of “The Bachelorette” premieres on ABC WGNO-TV on Monday June 26th at 7:00 p.m.

