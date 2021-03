NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, the Audubon Zoo will announced they will be extending their current hours.

Beginning Wednesday, March 3, zoo visitors will be welcome from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, zoo tickets must still be purchased ahead of time. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

The Audubon Zoo, located at 6500 Magazine Street, is open five days a week. The zoo is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

