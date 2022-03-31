PONCHATOULA (WGNO)— A special dedication was held today in Ponchatoula to honor a piece of history. The anchor from the USS Ponchatoula which served in the Vietnam War is now home in Ponchatoula.

Phillip Jones, served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Ponchatoula during the Vietnam War.

“When no one is looking, I’m a little emotional because I’m thinking of my shipmates who aren’t here, but I’m glad that I’m here for them,” he said.

It is a monumental time for Phillip because the anchor from his ship, the USS Ponchatoula is now stationed here.

“Last month I returned to Ponchatoula. I painted it again 54 years later,” he said.

History repeated itself for Jones. While on the ship in the late 1960’s he painted the anchor, and now it was his duty one more time.

“The first time I was swinging from the ship, but this time I was able to do it on land, and did a much better job,” Jones said.

The USS Ponchatoula was dismantled in 2014. The anchor ended up at Sea World in San Antonio. Sea World agreed to give it to Ponchatoula and they got it in 2019, but because of COVID-19 they weren’t able to officially have a dedication ceremony until today.

The U.S. Navy originally named a gas tanker and later a ship the USS Ponchatoula after the city because of the City’s help with the war efforts.

“In 1942 a school teacher by the name of Julia Wells Hawkins spearheaded a scrap metal drive. They got enough scrap metal to fill a football field, three feet deep. It took 89 trucks to haul away the scrap metal,” John Hearn, U.S. Navy said.

Ann Thibodaux was one of the school kids who helped collect the scrap metal.

“We picked it up. We gathered it up in our little wagons. I do remember that it was quite an honor,” she said.

And with this piece of history now anchored here, everyone can honor it.

“USS Ponchatoula, we are here forever,” Jones said.

The anchor and chain weigh 11,300 lbs. The anchor is located near the Collinswood Museum in Downtown Ponchatoula.