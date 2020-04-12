The 42nd annual Crescent City Classic goes virtual

NEW ORLEANS, La.– The 42nd annual Crescent City Classic didn’t have a celebratory start at the Superdome, a race field with thousands of runners, and no big after-party at City Park.

This year’s classic made a virtual transition because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

A different feel for Crescent City Classic Charity Director, Hilary Landry, and long-time Runner, Mark Berger.

” It`s kind of surreal running through the streets of New Orleans especially the French Quarter and not having the spectators or other runners by you,” said Mark Berger.

“People come out here for the race experience to participate on behalf of their respective charity team and not being able to congregate not being able to find that sense of community that you`re fine when you do help people with other people that`s absent today,” added Landry.

Despite the outbreak, runners still managed to get out and embrace the health and wellness aspect of the classic.

“Everybody`s doing their part and the key thing is staying healthy. We know that that is like the biggest factor of how people are going to get through this. It`s social distancing and it`s breathing and moving which is the most natural things that we can do,” said Berger.

“When people look at New Orleans and they are so inspired by what`s going on down here what they see is us living, but what we saw through this pandemic was how important it was to be living healthy lives,” said Landry.

One of the classics components hardest hit by the virtual transition is the charitable portion.

The goal of the 2020 classic was to raise over $1 million for 23 local charities.

After a record breaking $1.2 million raised last year, this year’s race only raked in a little over $167,000.

“We have a variety of service-based organizations from across the city that are so hard hit and so impacted by this. I think I saw a statistic the other day that said because of this pandemic and the closure of the city and fundraising and the ability to congregate, the Gleason Foundation has lost over $150,000. That is dramatic when you`re talking about the lives in the work the Gleason Foundation supports.”

Landry says that the generosity of New Orleans can benefit these foundations that are focused on assisting the neediest members of the community.

“Now at a time like this more than ever these people need our help so hopefully you note we turn once we are all get through it and we find ourselves and our friends and or family member safe we can find another outlet.”

For a list of the charities accepting donations, click here.