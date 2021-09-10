The 30th anniversary of Friday Night Football continues tonight on Nola 38 at 11 p.m. and midnight on WGNO

NEW ORLEANS — The 30th anniversary of WGNO’s Friday Night Football continues this Friday, September 10th with WGNO sports director Ed Daniels and coach J.T. Curtis.

The WGNO team will be out and about across south Louisiana covering high school football action following the devastation from Hurricane Ida.

Some of tonight’s featured games will span across South Louisiana from St. Paul’s and Zachary to Pine and Bogalusa.

Highlights of all games will be featured on Friday Night Football starting at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.