The 30th anniversary of Friday Night Football continues tomorrow on Nola 38 at 11 p.m. and midnight on WGNO

NEW ORLEANS — The 30th anniversary of WGNO’s Friday Night Football continues this Friday, September 17th with WGNO sports director Ed Daniels and coach J.T. Curtis.

The WGNO team will be out and about across south Louisiana covering high school football teams opening and continuing their young seasons following Hurricane Ida.

Some of this week’s games include:

John Curtis and Edna Karr

Vandebilt Catholic and Newman

Northshore and Lakeshore

Catholic New Iberia and St. Paul’s

Holy Cross and Chalmette

Highlights of all games will be featured on Friday Night Football starting this Friday at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

