The 15th annual Eagle Expo highlighting American Bald Eagle in Louisiana

MORGAN CITY – The 15th annual Eagle Expo and More is bringing photographers, wildlife experts, and birders from all across the nation to south Louisiana.

The Eagle Expo began as a tribute to the American Bald Eagle in Louisiana. The majestic bird was removed from the endangered species list in 2007.

Since then, the state’s population of American Bald Eagles has steadily increased, with nearly 300 active nests throughout the state. Most of those nests are concentrated in St. Mary and Terrebonne Parishes.

This year’s Expo includes a presentation by Wings to Soar sponsored by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, a photography workshop by wildlife photographer C.C. Lockwood, tours to view eagles in the wild, and socials.

For a complete event schedule, costs, registration forms and listings of hotel rates, contact the Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau at (985) 380-8224, or email info@cajuncoast.com.

