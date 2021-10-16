The 12th annual ‘Rubber Duck Derby’ hopes to provide more meals than last year

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Second Harvest Rubber Duck Derby event will take place Saturday, October 23 in an effort to provide meals to community members in need.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the event will be held in the Second Harvest Facility and be live-streamed online. Last year’s Derby saw a record number of ducks “competing” with a total of 35,000.

This year the organization is shooting for 35,000 ducks to be sponsored. Every $5 duck helps provide 20 meals.

Here are the prizes:

Grand prize: $5,000 cash

$1,000 Gift Certificate to Zuppardo’s

Raising Cane’s for a year

$250 gift cards to: Creole Cuisine Restaurant of choice (Café Maspero, Broussard’s, Gumbo Ya-Ya, many more to choose from) Delta World Tire Honey Baked Ham Rich’s Wash Dat



Manhattan Aero Cruiser bike ($330 value) from Bicycle world

Port Orleans beer for a year & private party

Theo’s Pizza for a year

Main Squeeze Juice Co Gift Basket

Red M Studio Photography session & wall portrait