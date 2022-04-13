NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the years, the ‘Zipper Merge’ has come up in conversation.

In 2019, it was about improper zipper merging.

Two years later and DOTD was back at it again reminding motorists that this method can be beneficial to motorists.

Fast forward to 2022, and this time the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is jumping into the fray.

While giving their two cents about this method, STPSO is having some fun too.

This fun message with a purpose was posted on the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

We need to talk. Got your coffee? Good. Now take a sippy sip ☕️. It’s easy to get caught up in the wrong crowd and before you know it your core principles get all ᴡᴏɴᴋʏ.

It’s your merging, or lack there of it. There’s this thing….Let’s call it the 𝙕𝙄𝙋𝙋𝙀𝙍 𝙈𝙀𝙍𝙂𝙀. You may have heard of it (most of you haven’t.) When presented with a lane ending, barrels, cones, possibly a cow 🐄 ……don’t just jump into the other lane a mile before. Ride it out till you reach the cone, cow etc. and then merge over.

I know what you are thinking. That’s so dagum rude, right?! This prevents a traffic jam people. If you are already in the open lane, let the other guy in, he goes, then you go etc. etc., so on and so forth. Just like a zipper! is this jiving 👀?

This zipper-like merging allows traffic to continuously move. But there’s a catch…ya gotta pay attention, and put the phone 📱down‼️Look we aren’t even squawking at you about your blinky blink today. You’re welcome. I’m glad we had this talk. Let’s do this again soon. Happy Wednesday ya’ll🤘.