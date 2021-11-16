Thanksgiving buffet in just one bite

New Orleans Thanksgiving poorboy serves up holiday meal in a single sandwich

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They gather together.

Lining up.

Giving thanks.

Preparing to stand steadfast.

Even sit down on the sidewalk which is where WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood finds Natalia Matallana.

She says, “I’m ready to be here all night if I have to because this is one of my favorite times of the year and it’s unlike anything I’ve ever had before.”

Natalia is in line at Parkway Bakery and Tavern.

It’s a tradition here, this time of year to serve up a Thanksgiving feast.

It’s a traditional feast.

But it’s served untraditionally.

The turkey, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, and gravy are served in a single sandwich.

It’s a New Orleans Poorboy, of course.

And it’s served only in November on Wednesdays before Thanksgiving.

As you can imagine, the line gets long.

So leave it to the one and only and original Al Copeland, Jr. to come up with a way to skip the line and at the same time save lives.

It’s a donation to The Al Copeland Foundation, working to end cancer.