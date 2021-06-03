Texas woman killed in Slidell car crash

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the Interstate 12 and Interstate 10 intersection in St. Tammany Parish.

Houston Texas resident 33- year-old Megan Smith was traveling eastbound in her Nissan Altima according to LSP.

Reports show the Altima traveled off the left side of the roadway, then struck and rolled over the I-10 westbound guard rail landing on the I-10 westbound lanes.

When police responded to the incident Smith was pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairments are not suspected, a blood sample was still taken for analysis .

The crash is still under investigation by LSP.

Please check back for updates.