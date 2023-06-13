SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers are investigating a single-car crash that left a woman dead on Monday, June 12.

Troopers say 52-year-old Robin Ellet, of Houston, Texas, was driving westbound on Louisiana Highway 433 near Lank Street around 4:00 p.m. when she traveled off the road and hit an asphalt wall.

Ellet was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries.

Troopers say the cause of the crash is unknown and under investigation.

