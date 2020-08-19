Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation awards grant to Riverdale High School

ARLINGTON, TX – On Tuesday, the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation and Globe Life announced the recipients of the 2020 Globe Life Texas Rangers Baseball and Softball Grants.

It was announced that 12 organizations in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas received grants to support their baseball and softball programs, totaling $60,000.

“The Foundation has been able to help nearly 100,000 kids through the Globe Life Texas Rangers Baseball and Softball Grant Program over the last nine years. The 12 recipients this year will be able to use the funds to help grow their programs and further develop softball and baseball programs in their communities,” said Karin Morris, Vice President of Community Outreach and Executive Director of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

The Globe Life Texas Rangers Baseball and Softball Grant Program was established in 2012 to promote the growth and development of youth softball and baseball throughout the Rangers’ five-state television territory. In its ninth year, the Grant Program has donated funds to 90 different youth softball and baseball programs, contributing nearly $700,000.

Organizations were asked to complete a proposal describing how funding from the grant would allow them to give youth in their area the opportunity to play either baseball or softball. Grant recipients were selected based on need and the ability of the proposed program to improve youth programming in their local areas.

Grants can be used for equipment, construction projects, field renovations, or other projects that help further the baseball and softball initiatives in that community.

As part of the agreement with the Rangers, Globe Life has made a substantial commitment to support youth baseball and softball programs in the Rangers’ five-state territory by joining with the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation in the grant partnership program.

The 2020 Texas Rangers Baseball and Softball Grant Program Recipients are:

B22 Sports Complex Dry Prong, LA The newly formed B22 Sports Complex will use the funds for field development, lighting and restrooms.

Dumas Little League Dumas, TX Dumas Little League will use the funds to buy new catching equipment, as well as additional equipment to keep their youth safe.

Fossil Creek Little League Baseball Fort Worth, TX Little League Baseball plays their home games at Northwest Park in Fort Worth. They will use the funds to provide safe and updated equipment for their players.

Maypearl High School Maypearl, TX Maypearl High School will use the funds to help maintain the two city fields they manage, which includes a new sound system, field maintenance vehicle and netting.

Riverdale High School Jefferson, LA Riverdale High School will use the funds to move fences, replace lights and bring the dugouts up to High School standards.

Tom Bean Youth Sports Association Tom Bean, TX The Tom Bean Youth Sports Association will use the funds to buy an appropriate lighting system for all fields.

Bristow Girls Softball Association Bristow, OK Bristow Girls Softball Association will use the funds to improve two existing fields, including backstop netting, brick for the dugouts, fencing, and field conditioning.

Childress Little League Childress, TX Childress Little League will use the funds for field renovation, as well as buy equipment for their teams.

Arlington- Mansfield Area YMCA Arlington, TX Arlington-Mansfield Area YMCA will use the funds for uniforms, as well as help maintain their program into the 2021 season.

As Fathers We Unite Fort Worth, TX As Fathers We Unite will use the funds to start a baseball program, including purchasing equipment and uniforms.

Diamond Hill North Side Youth Athletic Fort Worth, TX Diamond Hill North Side Youth Athletic will use the funds for RBI programming.

Birdtown Community Park Solgohachia, AR Birdtown Community Park will use the funds to help construct a baseball field at their community park.

