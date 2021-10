Spookilau 2021 celebrates the season in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s the season.

The Halloween season at Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29 in the French Quarter.

And on the menu for Spookilau 2021 is Terror from the Deep.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you’ll quench your thirst.

That’s if you dare!