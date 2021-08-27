Terrebonne Parish residents brace for Hurricane Ida’s impact

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — It’s the calm before the storm and Houma residents are bracing for what’s expected to be a severe one.

“As you can see, we’re boarding up right now our windows, praying for the best, for not high water,” said John Daigle, owner of Daigle Physical Therapy Center and Hand Rehabilitation.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday and business owners in Terrebonne Parish are making the most with the time they have before it hits…

“This thing looks like it’s coming right at us, so we’re trying to balance between, you know, getting our employees out of here on time, but at the same time trying to continue seeing patients,” said Scott Diedrich, owner of Delta Urgent Care.

Diedrich says storm damage isn’t his only concern as Hurricane Ida approaches.

“You got everybody getting on the road and going to be mixing together with, you know, other people, you know, and it could potentially spread covid even more,” said Diedrich.

Meanwhile, dozens of Terrebonne Parish residents waited in line for sandbags, hoping to secure their homes before Ida hits.

“I’ve been pretty close to getting sand in my house several times, so you have to do what you have to do to protect your property,” said Pat Moore, a Houma resident.

As of 6 P.M. CT, Hurricane Ida’s path is heading towards Southern Louisiana. There is a mandatory evacuation in Terrebonne Parish for residents who live in Zone One and Zone Two.

