Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter trying to reunite hundreds of pets with their families

TERREBONNE PARISH (WGNO)— There are happy reunions between pets and their pet owners after they were lost after the storm. These reunions are happening at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and WGNO’s Kenny Lopez has the story.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida pets are reaching out for a helping paw!

“Animals were affected just as humans were. We found lots of animals that were displaced and some were abandoned,” Director of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Valerie Robinson said.

For weeks the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter has been working hard to reunite pets with their families.

“We’ve taken in 300 animals from the storm. Our main focus is getting our animals back in their homes where they belong,” she said.

They’ve even posted pictures of the missing pets on Facebook.

“We are trying to get that information out, so people can see what animals came through our shelters,” she said.

Today at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, Suzette Solet was helping her friend.

“I’m picking up my friends six dogs and five cats. My friend had to evacuate and the shelter took in their pets. For her it is going to be great. She cried everyday that her animals were separated from her,” Solet said.

“In some cases pets are all these people have left,” Robinson said.

A positive experience for these families and their furry four-legged friends.

They partnered with The American Humane Group which is helping to take care of the overflow of animals after the storm.

The shelter also has an Amazon Wish List of supplies they need to help the pets. If you’d like to help or if you are missing your pet and are trying to find out if your pet is at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, click HERE.