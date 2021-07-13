Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter needs potential pet owners to adopt more than 100 cats & dogs

NEW ORLEANS— The Terrebone Parish Animal Shelter is asking for help from potential pet owners. The shelter is full and they need to get their cats and dogs adopted. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez explains how you can help.

Listen Up! These dogs are barking to try to get your attention! They want you to adopt them! At the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter they are filled to capacity with both dogs and cats.

“Currently we have 112 available for adoption. We’re hoping to get the message out to come and adopt animals,” Valerie Robinson, Director at Terrebone Parish Animal Shelter said.

This shelter is in desperate need of getting these animals adopted so they are offering a great bargain. Dogs are only $10 and cats are $5 to adopt. That’s not all you’ll save.

“The animals in our shelter that are available for adoption. We do all vaccinations, de-worming, spaying and neutering, micro-chip, all prior to adoption. It is a fantastic deal. You are saving upfront with lower adoption fees and not having to run straight to the Vet to pay $300 or $400 dollars for those services that we provide, prior to adoption,” she said.

They will also provide 1 month supply of flea prevention, 1 month supply of heartworm prevention for dogs, and a starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet food.

Robinson said that they are working hard to limit euthanizing the animals. In fact in May of 2021 they were able to save 90 percent of both dogs and cats from being euthanized.

“That’s why we are putting a plea out today to avoid that,” Robinson said.

These animals are looking for their forever home so if you’re able to adopt a shelter dog or cat it really is the gift that keeps on giving.

For every animal that gets adopted, you are helping two animals because that other animal needs the space of the animal that you are adopting. More space is what the shelter needs and what the animals need is a loving home.

“Some people think shelter animals are broken and that’s not the case. Shelter animals are 100 percent amazing animals, and they make wonderful pets,” she said.

Pictures of the adoptable animals can be found on the Terrebonne Parish Shelter’s Facebook page.

You can also find the animals at Adopt-a-Pet and Petfinder.com. For Petfinder.com, click HERE.

In addition, shelter staff says if you are having a hard time taking care of your pet, they can help you find a home for your pet through an organization called Home-To-Home, which eliminates the pet needing to come to the shelter.

For more information call the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter at 985-873-6709.