Terrebonne man arrested for shooting neighborhood cat

On Friday, January 17, officers received a call from a resident on the 200 block of Orange Street regarding a cat being shot.

The complainant advised that her two young sons witnessed a neighbor shoot a gray cat named Mimi from his back porch with a rifle.

Following interviews of the witnesses the responding deputy also spoke with the suspect, who was in possession of a .22 caliber rifle, of the type described by the witnesses.

Terrebonne Parish Animal Control personnel responded and transported the cat to their shelter’s veterinarian, who performed emergency surgery.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Derrick Wilton Lacoste, and transported him to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked for aggravated cruelty to animals and illegal use of a weapon.

TPSO has been advised that as of Friday evening the cat was still in critical condition at the shelter.