Terrebonne High School Athletic Director arrested for alleged sexual conduct with juvenile students

HOUMA, LA – Detectives with Houma Police Department received reports that the Athletic Director at Terrebonne High School was conducting inappropriate behavior with female students under the age of 17-years-old.

After further investigation into the alleged inappropriate behavior between students and teachers at Terrebonne High School, the Houma Police Department arrested 59-year-old Joseph Clement for charges relative to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.

Clement has been a teacher at Terrebonne High School for several years and this behavior has been reportedly going on for quite some time.

The investigation at Terrebonne High School is ongoing, as detectives look into other allegations of inappropriate behavior possibly involving other faculty members. The Houma Police Department will be working closely with the Superintendent of Terrebonne Parish Schools as we collectively unravel what transpired.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.