Taking off. Taking over. Needing your vote

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They’re taking off and taking over.

It’s at the old airport.

That’s the address.

That’s where WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says some of the best skateboarders in the USA are coming in for a landing.

Back at his home base, Humidity Skate Shop in the French Quarter, Stephen Serrano remembers how he got on board.

He says, “to participate for me, was very creative.”



It’s a contest to be the best.

Shredding and sliding into the sport.

From baggage claim to Concourse B…



As sure as he sets up a new board in two minutes, Stephen tells you the final test is.

That’s a two-minute video for all of America to watch.

And then vote by clicking right here.

It’s called the Red Bull Terminal Takeover

Bill Wood says, “it’s a skateboarding ballet.”

Stephen Serrano says, “more like a trick contest, but you’re gettin’ it, yea!”

The old terminal turns into a skate park once a year.

That’s when a new class of first-class athletes will be, now boarding.



