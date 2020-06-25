Tensions erupt in Louisiana House in debate about policing

In this Sunday, June 7, 2020, photo, the sun shines above a mural honoring George Floyd in Houston’s Third Ward. Floyd, who grew up in the Third Ward, died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An effort to review police tactics after the death of George Floyd sparked renewed tensions in the Louisiana House.

House lawmakers unanimously agreed Wednesday to create the Police Training, Screening and Deescalation Task Force.

But they only agreed after white Republican lawmakers successfully removed language that mentioned Floyd’s death and that described Black men as more likely to be killed by police than white men.

Republican Tony Bacala’s talk of police dying at a higher rate than African Americans sparked a fiery rebuttal from Democratic Rep. Ted James.

James said officers often aren’t held accountable for using excessive force on people of color. The Senate passed the legislation without controversy.