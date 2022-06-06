Love on the courts at City Park

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s no backhanded compliment.

Out on the courts in New Orleans City Park, they love to tell you the story.

The pandemic serves up tennis as the perfect sport.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says, “big ball, big deal with 5 million new players over the last two years which means the pandemic was good for tennis!”

Pedro Docampo says, “people were able to get out of their house, able to do activity safely, we saw a lot of increase, people who never played tennis and started playing tennis in the pandemic.”

With a virus that made six feet of social distancing the new rule, tennis rolled right in for the win.

With socializing shut down, tennis opened up an old opportunity.

When COVID-19 raised a racket across America, players picked up their rackets and made the game more popular than ever.

Bill Wood says to tennis player Tessa Landsgesell, “it’s tennis, but it’s therapy.”

Tessa Landsgesell says, “it feels like therapy, it is tennis, it’s just a way of coming out, having a good time, and socializing.”

The pandemic seems to come and go.

But a friend from a tennis court is a friend forever.