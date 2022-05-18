"The Six Blanches" are here to say hello to you

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Her name is Blanche.

And so is hers.

And she is also Blanche.

Soon there will be The Six Blanches.

It’s a sextet of sisters.

And altogether, as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know and meet, all the same, Blanche DuBois from A Streetcar Named Desire.

It’s the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Tennessee Williams wrote in New Orleans 75 years ago.

Now you can meet and greet Blanche and Blanche.

Also Blanche, Blanche, Blanche and Blanche.

They’re on stage, backstage at the Historic New Orleans Collection in the French Quarter.

It’s not far from where Tennessee Williams lived and found inspiration.

Nick Shackleford is the producer of the show.

And Nick knows.

You go from Blanche to Blanche for a sneak-peek at six sides of her personality.

Bill Wood says, “Blanche is a star, but would you want to be her next-door neighbor?”

Nick Shackleford says, “Blanche has some late nights, if I had the choice, probably not, I like to get a good night’s sleep.”

It’s a New Orleans ride on the world’s most famous streetcar.

The kind of trip a half-dozen “Blanche DuBoises” would desire.



