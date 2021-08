NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Beginning Wednesday, August 26, the road crossings of Louisa and Piety Streets over the Florida Avenue Canal will be temporarily closed for approximately six weeks to allow for a secondary inspection of the crossings.

All through traffic will be routed to the nearby Poland Street/Alvar Street crossing.

For more information regarding detours on the 80-Desire bus route, visit www.RTAforward.org or call Rideline at 504-248-3900.