NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced the temporary lane closure in the 5900 block of North Claiborne Avenue between Gordon and Benton streets will be extended for about three months.

City officials said the Department of Public Works contractor, Command Construction Industries, LLC, issued the extension. It will take effect on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

During the closure, traffic will be directed to one lane on North Claiborne Avenue between Tupelo and Benton streets. The two intersections at Gordon and Benton streets will also be closed.

(Courtesy: City of New Orleans)

They said the extension is needed to account for new site conditions and changes to the scope of work as crews continue restoring the roadway.

The work is part of the $7.6 million Lower Ninth Ward South Group A project, which includes repairing sewage, water and drainage lines, patching the roadway with asphalt and repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons, according to city officials.

