Temporary fire station arrives in Kenner

Kenner, LA. – On Friday, Mayor Ben Zahn and Fire Chief Terence Morris announced that a temporary fire station arrived at the 300 block of Duke Drive where a new fire station will be built.

Fire Station 38 was demolished over the summer as part of the plan by the state to widen Loyola Drive in advance of the opening of the new $1.3 billion North Terminal.

This full-sized temporary facility – with three bedrooms and two bathrooms – will house the full complement of firefighters assigned to Station 38. In addition, there are two large containers, complete with air-conditioning and heating, on site to house all of the fire gear and personal gear for the firefighters.

Mayor Zahn and Chief Morris said the state is paying the full cost of both the temporary station and a new, permanent Station 38. Construction of the new station is now scheduled to begin later this year and is expected to take about a year to complete.

The first step for the temporary station is for the crew that delivered it to anchor and level the trailer. After that, utility connections must be made and the city’s IT department will install the phones, computers and other equipment. Chief Morris estimated that firefighters should be able to move into the temporary station in about a week to 10 days.

“We are happy to have a quality temporary facility for our firefighters – at no cost to the city – while the new station is being built,” Mayor Zahn said.