Teenager pleads guilty to slaying Louisiana airman in 2018

BENTON, La. (AP) — A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to shooting a Louisiana airman to death during a botched car burglary.

News outlets report that Jareona Crosby entered the plea to second-degree murder Tuesday in Bossier District Court. She is accused of slaying Joshua Kidd, a 30-year-old technical sergeant at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Prosecutors allege she and a since-convicted co-defendant broke into Kidd’s garage and entered a car in 2018. Crosby is then accused of shooting the airman as he confronted them.

She’s expected to be sentenced to life in prison on Dec. 15. The co-defendant previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.