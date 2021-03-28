Teenager killed in fatal ATV accident in Assumption Parish Crash

FILE – This Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, shows a Louisiana State Police vehicle in Louisiana. New court filings show Louisiana State Police troopers joked in a group text about beating a Black man after a high-speed chase last year, saying the beating would give the man “nightmares for a long time.” The May 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris bears strong resemblance to the State Police pursuit a year earlier that ended in the still-unexplained death of Ronald Greene. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

BELLE ROSE, La. — On Saturday night around 8 p.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a two-vehicle crash on Pleasant Lane in Assumption Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 15-year-old Christopher Davis Jr. of Belle Rose.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Yamaha ATV, operated by Davis, was traveling east on Pleasant Lane. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle also traveling east on Pleasant Lane struck the ATV from the rear.

The impact caused Davis to be ejected from the ATV and onto the roadway.

Davis, who was not wearing a DOT approved helmet, was transported to a Donaldsonville area hospital with serious injuries.

Davis was then transported to a Baton Rouge area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The operator of the Kawasaki was not injured. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind ATV operators about the importance of not riding on public roadways with off-road-only type vehicles.