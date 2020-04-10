Teen shot to death in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating the murder of a 17-year-old in the 1400 block of Lauradale Drive.

According to investigators, NOPD officers were responding to a shooting call at that location around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when thy they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The NOPD’s Homicide Unit is in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person responsible for this incident.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and release the official cause of death, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Maggie Darling is in charge of this ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information. Those with information can also call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.