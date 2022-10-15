BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed outside the stadium during Bogalusa High School’s homecoming football game Friday night.

Officers said they were alerted to a disturbance during the game. While surveying the crowd, they heard shots fired outside the stadium.

According to police, 18-20 rounds were fired by three different people. One of them was the victim.

The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bogalusa City Schools Superintendent Lisa Tanner released this statement:

“It is with complete disbelief and sadness that I write this letter this morning after the Bogalusa High School Homecoming game last night. As many may know, shots were fired outside of our football stadium with 4:07 minutes left on the clock, The police presence at the game was heavy and they reacted quickly. Our administration, faculty, and staff reacted immediately and our students, fans, and visitors were safe.

This horrific act of violence occurred after a wonderful homecoming week that the BHS administration, staff, and students worked hard to provide for our school and community. All week we could feel and see the excitement, with glimpses of years past where the pride was once again evident in our community and stadium. It is heartbreaking that all of this ended with violence outside of our stadium.

Please remember that our students, coaches, players, band, cheerleaders, Paper Dolls, JROTC, flags, faculty, administration, and staff worked tirelessly to have a safe spectacular homecoming. This act of violence occurred outside of our game, and had nothing to do with our awesome fans and students. Thank you to our fans who have supported our Lumberjacks this season. I pray that your support will continue in the days to come; our students deserve and need that.

Thank you to the first responders, the Bogalusa Police Department and the Washington Parish Sheriff department for their quick and timely response when this incident occurred.

I pray that in the coming days we can find peace and can once again return to that spot that we all hold so dear to us without hesitation or worry. Our students deserve that. Please continue to pray for our administration, faculty, staff, and students as we move forward and the family of the victim whose life was taken so tragically.“

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to call Bogalusa Police Department at 985-732-3611 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.