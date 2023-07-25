LORANGER, La. (WGNO) — A teenager was killed, and another was critically injured in an ATV crash that erupted in flames in Tangipahoa Parish on Monday, July 24.

Officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the crash around 2:00 p.m. on Gliderport Road.

Investigators said a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old passenger were riding an ATV when it left the roadway. The ATV struck a culvert and fence posts before it caught on fire.

TPSO officials said in an effort to save her son, the 14-year-old boy’s mother tried to save him from the fiery wreck. She suffered serious burns and was taken to St. Tammany Parish Hospital for treatment.

The 14-year-old died, and the 13-year-old was taken to North Oaks Medical Center. The teen underwent surgery for severe injuries. He was later taken to Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

The crash is being investigated. Investigators said speed may have been a factor.

