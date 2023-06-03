NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A teenage girl was killed after being hit by a school bus in City Park on Saturday, June 3.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Zachary Taylor Park.

They said the driver of a school bus was traveling eastbound when she struck the 16-year-old girl.

The girl was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she later died.

The New Orleans coroner will perform an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

NOPD officials said the investigation is ongoing.

