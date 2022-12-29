NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A teenager and another person are recovering after two early morning shootings within the New Orleans city limits in less than one hour.

The first happened in the 3600 block of Fourth Street in the Hoffman Triangle. Reports show around 2:00 a.m. a teenage girl had sustained a gunshot graze wound.

No word on her condition, a suspect or a motive at this time.

The second happened less than half an hour later right off I-610 at the intersection of Paris Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard.

Reports show a man was shot and taken to the hospital by EMS. No word on his condition, a suspect or a motive either.