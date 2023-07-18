A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

RACELAND, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reports that a 15-year-old boy is dead, and four others are severely injured following a crash in Lafourche Parish on Sunday, July 9.

LSP officials said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 eastbound west of Louisiana Highway 1.

They said an initial investigation indicates that a Chevrolet Trailblazer was driving east on U.S. Highway 90 when a back tire failed. The driver, a juvenile, then attempted to regain control of the car by steering to the right.

The car then rotated and traveled off the road to the right before turning over.

The front passenger, identified by LSP officials as Angel Acevedo, was ejected from the car and suffered critical injuries.

The driver and three other passengers, also juveniles, suffered moderate injuries from the crash.

The driver and all passengers were transported to a New Orleans hospital. A routine toxicology sample was taken from the driver.

LSP officials were later notified that Acevedo had died from his injuries on Saturday, July 15.

According to LSP, the driver was the only occupant wearing a seatbelt.

