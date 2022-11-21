NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The TV character Coach Ted Lasso on the hit Emmy-award winning Apple TV+ show, “Ted Lasso” is sending personal messages of encouragement to each player on the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team in their hometowns across the country. On the show, Jason Sudeikis plays the American football coach turned English soccer coach.

Lasso is spreading his trademark positivity to the men with notes of encouragement on billboards and other places in their hometowns. Apple TV+ and ‘Ted Lasso’ are doing this to build the excitement for Team USA. The messages appear in 24 cities including Baton Rouge, Louisiana where Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers spent summers with his father.

Official USMNT Team:

Coach

– Gregg Berhalter – Chicago, IL

Goalies

– Ethan Horvath – Highlands Ranch, CO

– Matt Turner – Park Ridge, NY

– Sean Johnson – Snelville, GA

Defenders

– Aaron Long – Rancho Cucamonga, CA

– Antonee Robinson – White Plains, NY

– Cameron Carter-Vickers – Baton Rouge, LA

– DeAndre Yedlin – Seattle, WA

– Joe Scally – Lake Grove, NY

– Sergiño Dest – Brooklyn, NY

– Shaq Moore – Atlanta, GA

– Tim Ream – St. Louis, MO

– Walker Zimmerman – Nashville, TN

Midfield

– Brenden Aaronson – Medford, NJ

– Cristian Roldan – Pico Rivera, CA

– Kellyn Acosta – Plano, TX – Southfork Ranch, Parker TX

– Luca de la Torre – San Diego, CA

– Tyler Adams – Wappingers Falls, NY

– Weston Mckennie – Little Elm, TX

– Yunus Musah – Bronx, NY

Forwards

– Christian Pulisic – Hershey, PA

– Gio Reyna – Bedford, NY

– Haji Wright – Los Angeles, CA

– Jesús Ferreira – Dallas, TX

– Jordan Morris – Seattle, WA

– Josh Sargent – O’Fallen, MO

– Tim Weah – Queens, NY