Teachers in Metairie and New Olreans under self-quarantine after traveling overseas

NEW ORLEANS – Out of an abundance of caution, two faculty members who teach in area Catholic schools are under self-quarantines after traveling overseas during Mardi Gras break.

One of the individuals teaches at St. Benilde in Metairie and one is a teacher at St. Rita School in New Orleans.

Neither of the individuals traveled to restricted travel areas where coronavirus has been detected, and neither of the individuals under self-quarantine are showing any symptoms of illness.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans Office of Catholic Schools is in contact with medical professionals and in regular contact with the Louisiana Department of Education and local health departments for guidance in appropriate responses to coronavirus and infectious disease prevention.

All school leaders have been encouraged to promote good hygiene on campus and to be aware of the news and updates around coronavirus.

Leaders with the Office of Catholic Schools will continue to monitor the situation and make announcements and updates to policy as warranted.

Parents with concerns are encouraged to speak with their child(ren)’s school leaders or may contact the Office of Catholic Schools at (504) 866-7916.