Even the cone tastes like an original glazed doughnut

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – From America’s doughnut dream factory, as sure as a sugar-lovers-smorgasbord, it had to happen.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood serves up the story.

And the history.

After a New Orleans French chef sold his secret recipe to a North Carolina businessman back in the summer of 1937, here’s the headline now from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

It’s ice cream.

Now being served in ten test markets across the country.

That includes New Orleans.

That’s at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 825 Clearview Parkway in Metairie, Louisiana.

From a history of hot doughnuts, this ice cream takes a doughnut where no doughnut dared go before.

It’s soft-serve ice cream.

And it tastes just like an original glazed doughnut.

Even the ice cream cone is made from doughnut dough.

And you can get doughnut crumbs sprinkled on top.

It’s a taste test that turns the original recipe upside down.

At Krispy Kreme, you can watch them at work.

They call it doughnut theatre.

Stand by for a standing ovation.

There’s a new star on stage.