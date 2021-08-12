Target looks to open a store in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Northshore folks may have a new place to shop soon.

On August 6, Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden announced some good news on his Facebook page.

In his post, he said that he wanted to help fill empty space in Mandeville. “I’m standing here in the premiere center in front of the of the old Stein Mart and I’m happy to report that Target is pursuing Mandeville as a location,” said Madden.

On Tuesday, August 10 a planning and zoning meeting took place for the retail store.

Madden told WGNO in a statement “We are thrilled Target is pursuing Mandeville and will work with them through the process. Mandeville sells itself and we are continuing our current trend of attracting new and innovative businesses to Mandeville, even during the COVID 19 pandemic. We could not be happier that Target is pursuing Mandeville!”