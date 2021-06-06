Tangipahoa Parish: Road work announced through June 7-11

AMITE, La. (WGNO) —Tangipahoa Parish announced the following roads are scheduled for overlay work during the week of June 7-11, weather permitting:

  • Asphalt overlay on Arena, Osceola, Dummyline, and Brumfield
  • Asphalt patching on Osceola, Dummyline, F Lea, G Lea, North Oak, Lafitte, E. Hoover, Ruth, Harvey, and Caroline
  • Milling on E. Hoover, Ruth, Caroline, Harvey, North Oak, Lafitte, Old Genessee, Wilson, and Ruffino
  • Cement work on F Lea, G Lea, Doty, B Sanders, Wyndotte, Robert Vernon, and Brumfield
  • Shoulder work on Schum, River Crest, R Harper, and Morgan Howes

Signs will be posted on the day of construction, and motorists are reminded to use alternate routes, where possible, due to traffic delays during the construction period.

