Tangipahoa Parish reminds motorists of upcoming road work, April 12-16

AMITE CITY, La. — Motorists traveling in Tangipahoa Parish take note.

Greco Road in the Tickfaw area will be limited to one lane of traffic during the week of April 12-16. Signs will be posted, and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller has provided a list of the following roads that are scheduled for work next week (weather permitting):

Monday, April 12 – patching is scheduled on Broadwalk, Campbell, Travis, Pleasant Ridge and East Hoffman. Asphalt work continues on E. Hoffman and Pleasant Ridge while milling work is planned on Campbell and Ciolino Lane;

Tuesday, April 13 – patching continues on Broadwalk, Campbell, Travis, Pleasant Ridge and East Hoffman. Asphalt work is scheduled on E. Hoffman, Ciolino, Broadwalk and Pleasant Ridge;

Wednesday, April 14 – expect asphalt patchwork on Broadwalk, Campbell, Travis, Pleasant Ridge, Schum and Live Oak. Asphalt work resumes on E. Hoffman, Ciolino and Broadwalk;

Thursday, April 15 – patching is planned on Campbell, Travis, Schum and Live Oak while asphalt operations continue on E. Hoffman, Ciolino, Broadwalk and Pleasant Ridge;

Friday, April 16 – crews will continue patching on Campbell, Travis, Schum and Live Oak. Asphalt work operations are planned on Ciolino, Broadwalk and Pleasant Ridge, while shoulder work will be underway on E. Hoffman and Ciolino Lane.

For more information on Tangipahoa Parish road work, go to www.Tangipahoa.org or check out the Tangipahoa Parish Government social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.